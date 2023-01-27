Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 28th

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 32.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.
Origin Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OBNK opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.94. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $47.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $863,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler cut Origin Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday.
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)
