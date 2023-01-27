Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 28th

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 32.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBNK opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.94. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $47.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $92.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.80 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $863,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Origin Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

