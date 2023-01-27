OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Short Interest Down 79.3% in January

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS OTCM traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $66.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 97.50% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Cuts Dividend

About OTC Markets Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) and OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on platforms.

