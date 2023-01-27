Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 469.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

