Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Raised by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 252,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,845. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

