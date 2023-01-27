Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Otonomy Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. Otonomy has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,153 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 7,609.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,282,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,621,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

