Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.13. Otonomy shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 1,365,375 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Otonomy by 129.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Otonomy by 7,609.6% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at $1,621,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

