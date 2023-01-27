Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Plans $0.15 Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of OXLCN opened at $22.98 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLCN)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.