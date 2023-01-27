Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Short Interest Down 65.7% in January

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.