Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $345,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,806 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,266,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,964,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 79,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. 241,693 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81.

