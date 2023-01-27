Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Raymond James

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PPBI stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $36,739,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4,279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,786,000 after buying an additional 861,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,005,000 after buying an additional 394,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

