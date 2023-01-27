Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s current price.

PKG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

PKG opened at $138.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

