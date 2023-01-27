Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Boosted by Allen Holding Inc. NY

Allen Holding Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 3.2% of Allen Holding Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allen Holding Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of Palantir Technologies worth $20,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,774,000 after buying an additional 918,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 125.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after buying an additional 15,689,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,555,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 97,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,985,000 after buying an additional 801,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.77.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,287,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,150,742. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 2.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

