Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 114,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 197.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 172.0% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 106.4% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.09. 1,116,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,182. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of -322.52, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,580 shares of company stock valued at $48,452,938 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.52.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

