Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$38.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.56.

POU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of POU opened at C$31.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$22.16 and a 1 year high of C$40.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.58. The firm has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$607.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 6.4299994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

In related news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total transaction of C$69,638.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,394.87. In related news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total transaction of C$69,638.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,394.87. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total transaction of C$358,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at C$531,354.30. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,800 shares of company stock worth $51,572 in the last three months.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

