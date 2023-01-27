Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.57

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.57 and traded as high as C$23.28. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$22.97, with a volume of 338,046 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on Parex Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price objective on Parex Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.29.

Parex Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.58.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C($0.64). The company had revenue of C$528.94 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 6.6803584 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total transaction of C$354,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,380,779.10.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

