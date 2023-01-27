Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 15,575 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $22,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Emerson Electric Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $90.00. 698,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,174. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

