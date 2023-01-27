Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $407.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,615. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.15.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

