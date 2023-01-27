Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 601,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.44. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

