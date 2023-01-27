Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,428 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,102 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,045,000 after acquiring an additional 838,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.98. 3,024,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,097,470. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

