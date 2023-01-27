Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Advance Auto Parts worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.23. 437,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,669. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $237.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

