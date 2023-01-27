Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,295 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $25,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Shares of NVO traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.56. 453,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,411. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $144.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $313.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average of $115.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

