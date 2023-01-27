Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.48. Pathward Financial also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 7.3 %

Pathward Financial stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

