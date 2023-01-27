Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pathward Financial updated its FY23 guidance to $5.40-5.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.80 EPS.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Pathward Financial stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.86. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $61.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

Several analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

