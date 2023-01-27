Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pathward Financial also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.40-5.80 EPS.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,993. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.86. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $61.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Pathward Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $116,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,061,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,772,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after buying an additional 134,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.