Patricia R. Kellerhals Sells 884 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

