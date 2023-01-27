Pax Dollar (USDP) Tops One Day Volume of $1.78 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $881.39 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001000 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00012702 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.