PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Shares Down 2.1%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 1,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.
PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.
