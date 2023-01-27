PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark Sells 50,000 Shares

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 775,000 shares in the company, valued at $821,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $48,150.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,416. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $91.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 69.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

