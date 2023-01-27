Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to C$47.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.
Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 113,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.26.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
