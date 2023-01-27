Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$47.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PPL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$52.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. CSFB lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.20.

TSE:PPL traded down C$0.28 on Friday, reaching C$47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 222,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,000. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$39.31 and a 1-year high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$1.01. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8800002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$670,801.56.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

