PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

PFSI has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $65.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $66.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $476.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.60 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 26.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $403,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $2,209,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $403,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,641. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Stories

