PerkinElmer, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

PerkinElmer has a payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $134.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.27. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $190.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.90.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

