Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$228.50.

Several research analysts have commented on PDRDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pernod Ricard from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDF opened at C$203.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$198.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$188.82. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of C$164.11 and a 12 month high of C$227.35.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.