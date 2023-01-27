Persistence (XPRT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $302,554.75

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Persistence has a total market cap of $92.88 million and approximately $302,554.75 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence token can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00403855 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,564.50 or 0.28347650 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00587077 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 163,057,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,557,520 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

