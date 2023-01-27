Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 12,255 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Granite Construction worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 137,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GVA stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.29. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

GVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

