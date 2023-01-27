Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 3,387 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 76.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of SANM opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

