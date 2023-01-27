Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $40.01 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $40,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.87.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

