Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

