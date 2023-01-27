Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $25,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 441,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 60.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS opened at $62.44 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

