Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 126,217 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,217 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 37,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 161,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 15,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intel by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3,942.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 312,465 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 304,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.26.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $30.09 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

