Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 9,105 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.58% of California Water Service Group worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 731.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $62.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,498 shares of company stock worth $156,572 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.