Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after buying an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,132,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,871,000 after buying an additional 248,949 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $62.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.27. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

