Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 48.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

KMB stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

