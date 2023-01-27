Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 123,543 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 767,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,543 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $44,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCI opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock worth $2,604,736. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

