Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 152,650 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,650 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.17% of Twilio worth $21,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 11.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 455.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Twilio by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $328,017 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio Stock Up 5.1 %

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.36.

TWLO opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.36. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

