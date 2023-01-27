Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 18,482 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,482 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54.

