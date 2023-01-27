Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
