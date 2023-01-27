Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 54.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

