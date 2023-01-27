Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTRRY. HSBC lowered Petro Rio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Petro Rio in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Petro Rio Price Performance
Shares of Petro Rio stock opened at C$10.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.82. Petro Rio has a 12 month low of C$6.63 and a 12 month high of C$10.61.
About Petro Rio
Petro Rio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.
