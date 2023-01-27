Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.44

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.44 and traded as low as C$2.32. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 57,474 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.27. The firm has a market cap of C$274.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Petrus Resources ( TSE:PRQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$28.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

