PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Down 77.0% in January

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the December 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PharmaCielo Trading Up 13.2 %

PCLOF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 6,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,773. PharmaCielo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

PharmaCielo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

